Spotify Premium subscribers can get Hulu for free

After bundling Hulu's ad-supported plan with Spotify Premium for an extra $3 per month, the streaming giant is going a step further. For a limited time, Spotify will offer that Hulu plan for free with a $9.99 Premium subscription. The offer begins today and will run through June 10th or "while supplies last." If you already committed to Spotify Premium with Hulu's ad-supported tier for $12.99 a month, you'll be automatically switched over to this new $9.99 deal. Spotify also offers Hulu (with ads) and Showtime for student Premium subscribers at $4.99 monthly.
"Today is the first time that we're offering a Hulu plan to the masses as part of their $9.99 Spotify Premium subscription," Spotify's Global Head of Premium Business Development Marc Hazan explained. "As we push towards making Spotify Premium a gateway to a bigger world of entertainment, we're fully committed to finding new ways to enhance the overall experience for our Premium users and this is just the beginning."
Sure, access to Hulu with ads isn't quite as attractive as ad-free TV streaming, but Spotify is still saving you $5.99/month or around $72 a year. Unfortunately, you'll have to be in the US to take advantage, but the Spotify says the pricing is permanent, so long as you sign up before the offer expires in June.
Yes, this is a tactic to drive new subscriptions, and it will also probably reassure any current customers who were thinking about cancelling. However, even as Spotify tries to pad its paid user numbers, it's clear that the people who use the service stand to benefit.