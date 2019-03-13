'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' loses PlayerUnknown

"We are tasked with exploring, experimenting, and creating new technologies, tools, pipelines, and gameplay; but for me, it is more than that," he told Eurogamer regarding his division. "Together with a team of game developers and researchers, we will explore new possibilities of interaction and connection within the game space."

Greene noted that "the past five years of my life has been all about battle royale." He helped usher in the battle royale era when he released the ARMA 2 mod DayZ: Battle Royale, which led to the creation of PUBG. The game found immense popularity when it was released in 2017, and it helped pave the way for other successful battle royale games and modes, including current kingpin Fortnite, Blackout in Call of Duty: Black Ops IV and young hotshot Apex Legends.