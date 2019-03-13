Verizon will switch on mobile 5G in Chicago and Minneapolis April 11th

In Chicago, you'll have access to Verizon's 5G in The Loop, Magnificent Mile (around the Verizon store there), The Gold Coast, River North and Old Town at the outset. In Minneapolis, the initial coverage areas are Downtown West, Downtown East, Elliot Park and close to the Verizon store in the Mall of America. When you move out of a coverage zone, your phone will switch to the 4G LTE network, though Verizon says it plans to rapidly expand its 5G service areas.

The provider also revealed pricing details for the network. For an extra $10 month on top of typical Verizon unlimited plans, you'll have unlimited 5G data. The first three months of access will be free.

Still, 5G won't be of much use unless you can connect to the network. Verizon will open pre-orders for the 5G Moto Mod March 14th, which turns Motorola's Moto Z3 into a 5G-ready phone. It's selling the accessory for $50 for a limited time (it will typically cost $350). On Thursday only, the provider is also offering a free Z3 to people who sign up for a new line of service on a device payment plan. Meanwhile, when Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G arrives in the next few months, it will be a Verizon exclusive for a limited time.