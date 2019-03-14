Apple's WWDC keynote is set for June 3rd

Apple has set the dates for this year's Worldwide Developers Conference. It takes place June 3rd to 7th at San Jose's McEnery Convention Center, the same venue as the last couple of years. At WWDC, Apple typically gives developers (and everyone else) an early look at upcoming versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. We might also learn a little more about Apple's services (it's likely to announce streaming video and news subscription plans this month) or even get a glimpse at new hardware.