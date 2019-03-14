Show More Results

Image credit: DownDetector
Looks like iCloud is having problems

Cue the angry tweets.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
44m ago in Internet
DownDetector

Apple is having a bad day. A litany of iCloud services are down or experiencing service disruptions, including sign-in, backup, reminders, Mail, Calendar and Find my iPhone features. On DownDetector, reports started spiking around 11AM ET, and the most common issues appear to be email connectivity and what the website deems "total blackout."

Of course, the tweets are rolling in. Users are pinging Apple Support on Twitter to ask what's up with iCloud, complaining they can't sign in. Apple says it's investigating the situation and will update the System Status page as fixes go live.

At least Apple isn't alone with its connectivity woes this week. Facebook and Instagram (the latter of which is owned by the big FB) were down for most of the day on Wednesday, thanks to a server configuration change.

