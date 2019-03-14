IKEA will officially reveal its first Sonos-powered speakers next month

The "bookshelf speaker" is the first in IKEA and Sonos' SYMFONISK range, and a video released by the company suggests we might also see a wall-mounted version in the future. Speakers in the SYMFONISK line will be compatible with Sonos' existing wireless speakers and with IKEA's Home Smart lights and switches, as well as its connected blinds. The latter was delayed to allow for firmware updates that will make the blinds compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, so you might guess that the speakers will also work with those voice assistants. The blinds will sell for $113 and $136, but there's no word yet on how much the speakers will cost.