Razer’s new gaming accessories cut a few corners to bring prices down

If you hook up your BlackWidow to another computer, your settings should be intact thanks to onboard storage. However, the BlackWidow, which costs $120/€130, does not have the Elite's dedicated media controls on the top right.

The Basilisk Essential mouse, meanwhile, apes the design of the $70 Basilisk, including the programmable thumb paddle. In fact, this model has seven configurable buttons, along with a 6,400 DPI optical sensor. It, too, has customizable lighting with Razer Synapse 3 compatibility. The Basilisk Essential will set you back $50/€50.

Lastly, Razer has released the Kraken headset as a successor to the Kraken Pro V2. It has a similar design to the $80 Kraken Tournament Edition, and it includes 50 mm drivers and a retractable microphone, along with inline mute and volume controls. The headset offers thicker headband padding and ear cushions with gel cooling, moisture-wicking fabric and hidden indents for eyewear. As well as PCs, the headset is compatible with consoles and phones with headphone jacks (assuming you can still find one), while there's a quartz pink version. The headset costs $80/€80, which is the same as previous models after price cuts.

With these more budget-friendly models, Razer seems to be going in a slightly divergent direction from the likes of Logitech, which has ventured into gaming-focused peripherals over the last few years.