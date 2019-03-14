Wirecutter's best deals: Save $30 on the Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds

Street price: $190; deal price: $160

Down to $160 from a typical street price of $190, this is a solid deal on these IP56-rated water-resistant wireless earbuds. The lowest we've seen the Jabra Elite Active 65t in new condition to this point is $140, but that holiday deal was comparatively short-lived. If you're willing to go with a refurb, you can save even more as the Jabra storefront on eBay has these available in refurbished condition with a 180 day warranty for $110.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds are the the top pick in our guide to the best wireless workout headphones. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "We love the Jabra Elite Active 65t because this pair has everything we want in a set of workout headphones and then some. The earbuds are comfortable, they stay put during even the most high-impact moves, they're very sweat-resistant, they have easy-to-use controls, they sound great, and they offer long enough battery life for even marathon exercise sessions. Even better, they sound clear on phone calls, charge quickly, and come with an impressive two-year warranty against sweat and dust."

Street price: $28; deal price: $22

This recommended smart plug built for outdoor use is down to $22. While not the biggest drop we've seen, the street price has been hovering around $28, so it's a nice opportunity to save and within a dollar of the low we've noted for it. If you have outdoor lighting or gear you'd like to control via smartphone, it's a good option, especially at this price.

The iClever IC-BS06 Outdoor Wi-Fi outlet is our pick for outdoor smart outlet in our guide to the best plug-in smart outlet. Wirecutter Staff Writer Rachel Cericola wrote, "If you're looking to extend your smart home to the outdoors, the iClever IC-BS06 smart plug is the way to go. This weatherproof device has the widest range of operating temperatures (–4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit) of any outdoor smart outlet we tested. It has two outlets that you can control independently, and it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (but not Apple's HomeKit or Siri). You can also control it manually or by voice within the outlet's own smartphone app, or set on/off triggers based on time, local weather, and more."

Street price: $150; deal price: $130

The JBL Playlist is a great sounding Chromecast speaker that also supports Bluetooth, giving it flexibility for those with different connectivity needs. In our guide, we praise the Playlist for its comparative affordability and clean design. This speaker, which typically goes for $150, sees periodic sales at this $130 sale price but tends not to go lower. It's available in blue, black, or white. Also available via B&H for the same price if that's your preference.

The JBL Playlist is the top pick in our guide to the best Chromecast speaker. Wirecutter Staff Writer Brent Butterworth wrote, "For our listening panel, the JBL Playlist's clearer, fuller sound made it the clear standout in its price range. Phil described the sound as having nice presence and ambience, with an even balance of bass, midrange, and treble. Lauren and I largely agreed; we felt that the JBL, although not without its sonic flaws, sounded more natural and spacious than almost all of its competitors. As Lauren put it, the Playlist is the best way to get pretty good sound in lots of rooms. Plus, its simple and elegant design, with easy-to-access control buttons, will fit into any room."

Street price: $15; deal price: $10 with on-page coupon and code 9IWI9A27

If you own a Nintendo Switch and tend to play games with the Joy-Con in the horizontal orientation, this is a nice deal when you apply code 9IWI9A27 and clip the on-page coupon. The price of the Red and Blue grips drops to $10 in cart, and while unfortunately the code only works for that one color combination, it's still a good opportunity to save.

The FastSnail Joy-Con Grips are the basic grips pick for individual Joy-Con use in our guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories. The Wirecutter Staff wrote, "If you find playing with the Joy-Cons in a horizontal position difficult or uncomfortable due to their small size, adding a grip can help. The FastSnail Joy-Con Grips are the best we've found for average to large hands. The SL and SR buttons are big and located so that they fall directly under your index fingers while holding the grip; they feel a bit flimsy but are far better than trying to press the small buttons on the Joy-Con or on the included Joy-Con straps. The other grips we tested were smaller than the FastSnail, didn't help with the tiny SL and SR buttons, and weren't any easier or more comfortable to use than the controller on its own."

