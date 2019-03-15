Netgear's latest gaming router goes on sale in April for $199

The router is the latest in the Netgear's Pro Gaming line. Like its predecessors, the XR300 prioritizes online gaming traffic to make sure your WiFi isn't clogged by other devices. Its personalized gaming dashboard gives you greater controls over your connection and lets you monitor which devices are hogging bandwidth. As in past models, its geofilter guarantees a local connection and lets you set preferred servers.

The router is designed to work with Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PCs and mobile devices -- meaning it can speed up most of your favorite games and still provide WiFi to the rest of your house. Of course, it's not a magic cure-all if you don't have the necessary bandwidth to begin with. It'll only be as fast as your network speeds allow. Besides, all real gamers know you should be hardwired.