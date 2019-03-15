Show More Results

Reddit bans gore-, death-focused channels following NZ mosque attack

r/watchpeopledie and r/Gore hosted links to videos of the Christchurch shooting.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
28m ago in Internet
Following other social networks, Reddit has also faced people trying to reshare video of a terrorist attack on a mosque in New Zealand. Now two notorious subreddits, r/watchpeopledie and r/Gore have been banned for hosting links to it. Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell shared a picture of a moderator saying "The video stays up until someone censors us."

In 2015 Reddit chose to ban instead of quarantine a number of racist groups, and researchers found the move made its community less toxic overall. On the banned pages, Reddit posted a note saying their removal is because of violating its policy against content glorifying or encouraging violence, although it doesn't explain how they were left up so long in the first place.

