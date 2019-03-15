Samsung's Notebook 9 goes on sale March 17th

The notebook has fast-charging capability, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB-C port and support for Gigabit WiFi. All models use the Intel 8565U i7 processor. It has an Intel UHD Graphics 620 card, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. These are upgradeable to GeForce MX150, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD in the 15" model. The Notebook 9 Pro starts at $1,400 for the 13.3" model and $1,600 for the 15" version. If you buy one from Samsung's website by March 31st, 2019, you'll receive a $100 eCertificate towards a PC or accessories.

The Notebook 9 Pro, meanwhile, also has an aluminum finish with an Active Pen included in the box. It uses the same processor and base graphics card as its sibling, with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM (upgradable to 512GB of storage and 16GB RAM). It too supports Gigabit WiFi and fast charging, while Samsung says you'll be able to use the notebook for up to 14 hours on a single charge. The Notebook 9 Pro is available with a 13.3" display and it weighs 2.84 pounds. It starts at $1,100.