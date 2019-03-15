Snapchat may launch its own gaming service next month

Snap has been struggling to increase user growth, but recently announced that it had boosted revenue last quarter by 36 percent. Jumping into gaming could be a way to bump both users and revenue. Snap investor Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, indicated last year that it may collaborate with with the social media company on games. Tencent's mobile gaming revenue has dropped lately due to tighter regulations in China, so working with Snap in other regions might make sense.

Snap recently acquired an Australian gaming company called Prettygreat and web-based game engine startup PlayCanvas. Apparently, Snap will unveil original shows and other content at its first developer conference in Los Angeles on April 4th, but the main reveal will be around gaming. "Less talk. More Play," reads an invitation seen by Cheddar.