The Morning After: Here is the Tesla crossover

Tesla unveils its Model Y crossover

According to Roberto Baldwin, "With a zero to 60 potential of 3.5 seconds, the dual-motor variant of the vehicle they drove us in was quick." Elon Musk promised the Model Y could deliver sports-car feel in a crossover, and we'll need more time inside one to find out if that's true. It shares many attributes with the Model 3, even with additional storage space and up to three rows of seating. Several versions are scheduled to go on sale near the end of 2020, but you'll have to wait until 2021 for a crack at the cheapest version, a Standard model with 230 miles of range, which costs $39,000.

Facebook's massive outage was the result of a server configuration change

An outage that took down Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram for much of Wednesday was apparently the result of a server configuration change. The social-networking giant said the issue has since been fixed and all of its products and services are accessible once again. "We're very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone's patience," the company said.

WD brings cheap high-speed NVMe SSD performance to creators

Sizing up the storage market, Western Digital is aiming its incoming WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSDs at those on a budget. The new 500GB stick packs around half the read and write speeds of Samsung's 960 Evo (1,700MB/s and 1,450MB/s respectively) but, at $78, costs roughly half the price.

NVIDIA's GTX 1660 lowers the high-performance gaming price barrier

NVIDIA has unveiled its cheapest Turing-based card yet, the $219 GeForce GTX 1660. Much like the $279 GTX 1660 Ti, it offers Turing performance that bests the GTX 1060 by around 15 to 30 percent. It has slightly slower memory than the Ti models and aims squarely at gamers with last-generation GTX 900-series hardware who can upgrade without needing a new power supply.

She used the power of cloud computing.Google's Emma Haruka Iwao breaks the world record for calculating pi

A Google employee has broken the Guinness World Record for the most accurate value of pi. Emma Haruka Iwao and her colleagues used the power of the company's cloud computing to calculate for 31,415,926,535,897 digits of pi. That's 9 trillion digits more than the previous record and a whole novel longer than the 3.14 value most of us know.

Samsung imagines full-screen phone with a camera hidden under the display

Samsung is working on a "perfect full-screen" phone that will be 100 percent display, with no notches, bezels or cut-outs. According to Yang Byung-duk, the company's display R&D vice president, "Technology can move to the point where the camera hole will be invisible, while not affecting the camera's function in any way."

