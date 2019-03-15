'The Sims 4' will stop supporting 32-bit PCs in June

The game will still be playable, but you'll have to make a number of sacrifices. Existing players will have to download The Sims 4: Legacy Edition, a frozen-in-time version that uses the old standards. It'll only work with add-on packs released in February 2019 or earlier, and online features like the Gallery, game banners and social tie-ins will stop functioning. You also won't receive bug fixes. This is a not-so-subtle nudge to update your PC -- EA is just making sure that you're not completely left out if you can't justify upgrading right away.