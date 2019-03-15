Turtle Beach buys Roccat to create a gaming accessory empire

Turtle Beach didn't say how the leadership would change, but expected to complete the acquisition in the second quarter (no later than June).

This is the flip side of Logitech's audio company acquisitions in recent years. The goal, however, remains similar: Turtle Beach is clearly hoping to be a one-stop shop for PC peripherals, in this case with a focus on gamers. It also sets up Turtle Beach as a more direct competitor for Razer and other brands that make a wide range of gaming equipment.