Microsoft releases Windows Defender extensions for Chrome and Firefox

Microsoft has developed and started testing Windows Defender Application Guard extensions for both Chrome and Firefox to better protect enterprise PCs. The feature, which used to be an Edge exclusive, keeps PCs safe by opening web pages not included in administrators' trusted sites in a virtual container. That way, it can prevent attackers from gaining entry into the company's system if the website turns out to be malicious.
While the extensions can be downloaded from the browsers' respective stores, Windows Defender for Chrome and Firefox won't work without help from Edge. If it determines that the URL is not in the trusted list, it will open the website in an isolated Edge session. However, any link clicked in the isolated session will still launch in the original browser if it's a trusted website.
To use the feature, both the Windows Defender companion application from the Microsoft Store and the browser-specific extension must be installed. Since it's still in preview mode, only Insiders can access it at the moment, though it will eventually have a wide release once it's been tested more thoroughly.