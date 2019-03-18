Microsoft's latest preview program lets you test 'Halo' PC releases

The 343 crew didn't say just when it would release the first preview, although Halo: Reach is a strong candidate for that preview when it's the lead title for the MCC PC introduction. Both Xbox and PC players will be asked to fill out occasional surveys. If you're an Xbox fan, you can also use the Xbox Insider Program's "report issue" tool to provide input.

There's no secret motivation behind the new program -- 343 knows the original MCC release had plenty of teething troubles, and it wants to avoid a repeat. This initiative increases the chances of a smooth launch, and might just rejuvenate overall interest in Halo.