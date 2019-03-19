'Angry Birds AR' on iOS lets you fling fowl in the real world

While Angry Birds AR is a bit of a retread of the Oculus and Vive VR title of the same name, it plays more like First Person Slingshot, the Magic Leap title Rovio showed off last year. You have the freedom to walk around the stages (assuming there's nothing obstructing you in the real world) to figure out your best angle of attack. Then you just pull back on your phone's screen and let loose. (While you can play it in landscape mode, it works best in portrait for one-handed slinging.) The game also doesn't prevent you from leaning in real close to make sure you hit the precise block you want (AKA the Duck Hunt cheat method).

Angry Birds AR isn't exactly groundbreaking if you've seen other augmented reality titles, like Pokemon Go, ARise, and Zombie Go, but it's still among the most polished offerings I've seen. The virtual levels are detailed and distinctive, and there's a ton of personality throughout. It definitely rewards leaning in close. And based on the bit I've played, the slingshot mechanics are smooth and accurate. When I pointed my phone at a specific pillar or box, I had no trouble hitting them. And while some AR apps have trouble keeping their virtual renderings aligned with the real world, Angry Birds AR didn't falter at all as I moved around a coffee table. (Of course, I was also in a well lit Apple loft using an iPhone XS, you might have a tougher time in darker rooms and older phones.)