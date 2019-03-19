'Apex Legends' has banned 500,000 accounts for cheating

While there's an anti-speed hacking system, Respawn said "it's not being as effective as intended due to a bug that we believe we've identified and will be addressing in our next server update." The developer is hoping to fix that as soon as possible.

On the accessibility front, you'll be able to adjust the size of the subtitles and take advantage of more colorblind options, including for Bloodhound's Threat Vision ability. Respawn also added support for Razer Chroma accessories. So, when you jump out of the dropship, your accessories can light up in the same color as your smoke trail. Your keyboard, mouse and/or headset can light up when you collect loot, open Apex Packs, fire your weapon, take damage and when your ultimate ability is ready.