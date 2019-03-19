BioWare promises to fix ‘Anthem’ after dismal launch

According to Hudson, the Anthem team have already pushed out more than 200 improvements through patches and updates. He's also promising more changes in the future to address game flow, stability and performance -- much of which is driven by feedback from players. BioWare is also planning on releasing new story content and features, including a major event called Cataclysm planned for May.

It's tough to ask gamers to play through a game that still has some significant flaws, but BioWare is banking on earning some good will by owning up to its issues and offering improvements to Anthem. Other titles like Sea of Thieves have gone through similar struggles at launch and managed to produce a better product over time, but BioWare has a major challenge ahead of it.