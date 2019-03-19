Google will shut down its Inbox app on April 2nd

Image: jdayellow @ Reddit

The notification includes a link to open the Gmail app as an attempt to ensure that current users continue to use Google products. Gmail for mobile already has some of Inbox's most useful features, such as Smart Reply, Smart Compose and Follow-ups -- it also recently went through an all-white redesign that made it look and feel more like Inbox. Unfortunately, fans will have to give up Inbox's bundling and other features that have yet to make their way to Gmail until Google decides to bring them over.