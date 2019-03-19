House committee chair calls for FTC antitrust investigation into Facebook

Cicilline also argued that the FTC wasn't doing its job. Advocates warned "for years" that Facebook was likely violating the FTC's 2011 privacy consent order, but the commission allegedly didn't enforce that order. It didn't block acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp that helped Facebook "extend its dominance," Cicilline added.

He further argued that Facebook might be stifling innovation. It bought promising startups like tbh only to shut them down later, and blocked Vine to prevent Twitter's video service from gaining ground.

We've asked Facebook for comment. While an opinion piece doesn't equate to tangible action, this might give the company reason for concern. As the head of the House subcommittee governing competition issues, Rep. Cicilline has some power to make things happen -- Facebook ignores his actions at its peril.