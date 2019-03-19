HP's Envy 17 laptop is ready for gaming and DVDs

First off, it has NVIDIA's GeForce MX250 graphics on board -- it's not the most powerful graphics processor, but it's better than the integrated option found in most laptops. It also has an optical disc drive on board, something most laptops dumped years ago. While the 13-inch models only starts with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Envy 17 has 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. They're both expected to be available in April for a starting price of $899.99.

HP had very little to say about the Envy x360 13, aside from that it would use AMD's 2nd-gen Ryzen processor and gets more than 14 hours of battery life. But the company did have plenty of details about the Envy x360 15, which customers will be able to get with either Intel core i5 or i7 processors or AMD's Ryzen 5 or 7 processor. Regardless of which you choose, the x360 15 has a 1980 x 1080 touchscreen, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. HP says it reduced the bezel around the display by 28 percent -- it's not quite the bezel-free look that Dell offers in its XPS lineup, but it's a nice improvement.