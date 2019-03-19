James Bond's next Aston Martin might be electric

There's no guarantee this will happen. If it does, though, it'll represent a milestone for the spy thriller series as the first actual environmentally-friendly Bond car. While the agent was supposed to be driving a hydrogen fuel cell Ford Edge in Quantum of Solace, that was just a conventional model gussied up as the then-unavailable Edge HySeries. Here, Bond could drive the real deal.

It'd be up to the job, too. The Rapide E's dual motors will make it getaway-ready with the equivalent output of 602HP and a top speed of 155MPH, and it should stay cool enough at speed to last for a entire chase scene. Let's just hope Bond doesn't need to drive too far. The Rapide E does have an estimated 200-mile-plus range and a very fast charging system, but it wouldn't be much fun to watch Bond twiddling his thumbs at a charging station.