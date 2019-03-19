'Lucy In The Sky' trailer shows a darker side of space travel

Alongside Portman and Hamm, you'll recognize Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Nick Offerman, Tig Notaro, Ellen Burstyn, Colman Domingo and Joe Williamson. With that cast and direction by Hawley, it's hard not to have high expectations for the film, which will be out sometime this year.

While the Nowak story might sound outlandish--driving nonstop from Houston to Orlando while wearing diapers so she didn't have to stop--it's not unheard of for astronauts to lose touch with reality. And with talk of commercial space flight, it does leave you wondering how space travel might impact the first non-astronauts to look back on the "pale blue dot."