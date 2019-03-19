What’s coming to Netflix in April: 'Our Planet' and the return of 'Sabrina'

The Ultraman anime series hits Netflix April 1st, while the next batch of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina episodes arrives April 5th. Zombie series Black Summer debuts April 11th, and you can watch season 2 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power from April 26th. April will also bring standup specials from Kevin Hart (April 2nd) and Anthony Jeselnik (April 30th).

As for Netflix's movie slate, there's horror flick The Silence (which features Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka) on April 12th, while on April 5th, Captain Marvel duo Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson team up again in comedy film Unicorn Store (which is also Larson's directorial debut). From April 12th, you'll be able to watch To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo in The Perfect Date, in which he plays a high school student who lets people hire him to stand in as their boyfriend.

On the non-original front, Netflix will add New Girl season 7, Luis Miguel: The Series and season 2 of Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon to its library of shows. On the movie side, The Fifth Element, The Golden Compass, Pineapple Express, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants (and its sequel), Bonnie and Clyde and Burning are among those joining Netflix next month.

Meanwhile, it's your last chance to watch a string of shows and movies before they depart Netflix, at least for now. The various Star Wars: The Clone Wars series are leaving April 7th, though they'll surely be available on Disney+ later this year alongside the upcoming new season. You'll have until April 1st to watch the likes of American Pie, a string of James Bond movies (including Casino Royale), Happy Feet, American Pie, Luther, Pokémon: XY and Heat.