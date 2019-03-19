Watch Google's GDC game-streaming event right here at 1PM ET

Games like this -- Assassin's Creed, for example -- require a huge amount of processing gruntwork, but Google's proposal will see this handled by remote servers. In theory, this will mean games can be played on devices without the high specs of consoles such as the Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

Also on the agenda could be Google's video game controller reveal. Details of the controller surfaced recently in a new patent, which Twitter user @Reps turned into hi-res renders, giving us an idea of what they could look like. The patent illustrations hint at a microphone button, which suggests voice commands or voice chat will play a part of Google's Stream ambitions.

Of course, this is speculation at this stage. The presentation kicks off at 10AM Pacific Time, 1PM Eastern Time, 5PM in London and 6PM in Paris. Watch it live, below.