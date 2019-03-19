Waymo is building a new service center for its self-driving fleet

The location is no surprise. Waymo opened its first branch in Chandler, Arizona in 2016. The Alphabet-owned company appears to like driving in the sunny Phoenix area, which has "broad, yet complex, city streets" and a car-dependent suburban population. Eventually, the company will use the new, 85,000-square-foot facility to hire hundreds of employees, too.

In the first few months of this year, Waymo has been busy. Since December, customers in the metro Phoenix area have been able to use the autonomous Waymo One much like they would a ridesharing service. In January, Waymo received approval for a factory in Michigan, which will be the world's first factory dedicated to mass-producing Level 4 autonomous vehicles. Waymo is reportedly in talks with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance on self-driving taxis. For people who may be nervous about the safety of autonomous cars, Waymo has been making strides there, too. According to the California DMV, the rate of human intervention required in Waymo's cars fell in 2018.