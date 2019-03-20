Amazon creates its own skincare line called Belei

None of them have been tested on animals, and they don't include parabens, phthalates or sulfates. They're even somewhat eco-friendly. They use completely recyclable cartons, and the bottles are made from recycled resin.

It's not clear how well Belei will work compared to some of the more established options. However, that almost doesn't matter to Amazon. This is ultimately about capitalizing on a trend and creating a revenue stream from people searching for skin fresheners on its store. Superior care would just be icing on the cake.