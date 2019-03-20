Amazon creates its own skincare line called Belei

Amazon loves to capitalize on popular products, and that apparently extends to the recent fascination with skincare products. The internet giant has introduced its first "dedicated" skincare line, Belei, to snap up customers who'd otherwise hunt down coveted Korean products. The initial catalog includes everything from basics like facial wipes ($9) to a slew of moisturizers (typically $35) and multi-purpose serums (up to $40), helping you deal with everything from acne to wrinkles. Notably, Amazon's own name is conspicuously absent -- it clearly doesn't want to you to associate your eye cream too closely with the company that made your Echo speaker.
None of them have been tested on animals, and they don't include parabens, phthalates or sulfates. They're even somewhat eco-friendly. They use completely recyclable cartons, and the bottles are made from recycled resin.
It's not clear how well Belei will work compared to some of the more established options. However, that almost doesn't matter to Amazon. This is ultimately about capitalizing on a trend and creating a revenue stream from people searching for skin fresheners on its store. Superior care would just be icing on the cake.