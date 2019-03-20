Amazon releases a sub-$100 Kindle you can read in the dark

Kevin Keith, VP of Amazon Devices, said they get a lot of feedback from customers about how much they appreciate having a Kindle with lighting, since that allows them to read in any environment. "The team worked hard to bring this customer-favorite feature to our most affordable device, and we're excited to introduce the all-new Kindle -- the first Kindle under $100 with a built-in adjustable front light," he said.

The new e-reader comes with the tech giant's other reading features, as well, including Audible support, Whispersync and Whispersync for Voice, Goodreads, Smart Lookup, Goodreads integration and Family Library. In the coming months, Amazon is also rolling out new reading features for this device and all its newer e-readers, going as far back as the Gen 6 Paperwhite released in 2013.

All the books you finish will be marked as "Read" across all your gadgets, including the Kindle Fire and the Kindle apps for iOS and Android. You're also getting new filters that can show which books you've read and which ones you haven't yet. In addition, the new home experience will find more recommendations based on your reading history.

The all-new Kindle is now available for pre-order from Amazon for $90 and will start shipping on April 10th. It will come with a free three-month Kindle Unlimited subscription, which normally costs $10 a month. If you have an old Kindle collecting dust in your closet, now may be the time to bust it out and trade it in for gift card and a 25 percent discount on the new e-reader.