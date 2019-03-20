Battle medic Baptiste officially joins 'Overwatch'

The game's latest patch also tweaks the abilities of a slew of existing characters, including Ana, Doomfist, Hanzo, Lúcio, McCree, Mei, Moira, Orisa, Pharah, Soldier: 76, Sombra, Torbjörn, Widowmaker, and Wrecking Ball. Of course, all of these changes will impact Stage 2 of the Overwatch League (OWL), which kicks off April 4th.

Blizzard is also shuffling the game's maps due to the likelihood of draws on Assault maps. The revised map order is control, assault, hybrid, escort, with a control tiebreaker if necessary. Citing first stage feedback, Blizzard is revising Stage 2's schedule to account for the longer duration of matches that typically spill over 90 minutes, averaging 105 minutes in general.