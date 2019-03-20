'Cadence of Hyrule' for Switch puts a Zelda spin on an indie classic

Cadence of Hyrule stars Link and Zelda, rather than Cadence, the protagonist of Crypt of the NecroDancer. The game plays just like Crypt of the NecroDancer, forcing players to keep the beat while they battle through beastly dungeons. But, this time around, everything is set in Hyrule, and Link and Zelda are out for booty-shaking blood.

The game is randomly generated and it features items from The Legend of Zelda, plus spells and weapons from Crypt of the NecroDancer. Best of all, Cadence of Hyrule has 25 remixed, chiptuney songs from the Zelda series.