Google will ask European Android users what browser they want to use

In addition to this latest move, Google also created separate licenses for Google Play, Chrome and Search after the commission revealed its decision. That allowed phonemakers to install any app they want to serve as alternatives to Google's own applications, thereby serving as a direct response to the EU's charge.

Google incurred the massive fine due a complaint the EU Commission filed against the company in 2016 for forcing mobile carriers to install Chrome, Google Search and its other apps as the default or as exclusive options. The Commission argued that the practice locked out competitors from the market and created something akin to monopoly for the massive corporation.