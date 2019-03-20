OhMiBod's next remote-controlled vibrator promises to last a lot longer

The toy -- which retails for $119 -- is the latest in a line of products developed by OhMiBod and KIIROO, and promises to leverage its extra-long battery life to provide a "fun, interactive experience." This includes an LED display that syncs with the massager's vibrations, in-app photo sharing and music-driven vibration. Plus, users with an Apple Watch can use the OhMiBod remote app to send vibrations to the toy in time with their heartbeat.

Once upon a time sex toys were widely regarded as the sole domain of singletons. Then they found a foothold in a couples-facing market, and now, they're being developed for industry use as well. As KIIROO's CEO, Toon Timmermans, notes, "Not only is Esca 2 great for couples in a long-distance romance, but it is also a great addition to webcam performances. The illumining LED light adds a more visual aspect to interactive shows that you do not get from any other device on the market today." We can expect sex toys to become even more feature-packed in the future, so as the creation of the Esca 2 demonstrates, batteries will need the stamina to go all night long.