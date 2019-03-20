'Nuclear Throne' and other Vlambeer games come to the Switch

You can also expect a port of Super Crate Box in April, although this adds a slight twist to the formula you first saw in 2010: there's a Switch-only multiplayer mode.

The third game is brand new. Vlambeer Arcade is a collection of mini games that will expand over time, starting with a Space Invaders-style title (Ultra Bugs) that has you taking on a seemingly never-ending wave of enemies. It's due to arrive sometime in later 2019. No, it's not a major new title or a port of Luftrausers, but it might deliver a quick gaming fix during your commute.