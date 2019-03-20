Volvo’s shared Care Key will keep your teens from speeding

Earlier this month, the company announced it would cap the speed in all of its new cars at 112 mph, starting with the 2021 model year. Care Key will let owners set their top speeds even lower, if they choose. The company also announced plans to use cameras and sensors inside its cars to detect drunk and distracted driving.

Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars' chief executive, has asked if car makers have a right or an obligation to install technology that changes owners' behavior. Both Care Key and the added cameras and sensors raise the question of how automakers can and should incorporate new technologies, especially as so many are developed by the self-driving car industry.