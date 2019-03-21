Apple rolls out pastel Watch bands and iPhone cases for spring

Apple also designed the new Watch bands to match the color of the springtime cases. If you're looking to buy a new Sports Band ($49), you'll now find Delft Blue, Papaya and Spearmint as some of your options. The new Sports Loops ($49), on the other hand, come in Cerulean, Papaya, Spearmint and Lilac.

You can get Modern Buckle ($149) in Cornflower, Sunset and Lilac or Leather Loop ($149) in Cornflower and Sunset, as well. Nike+ Sport Bands are now available in Black/Hyper Grape, Teal Tint/Tropical Twist and Spruce Fog/Vintage Lichen color combinations, while Nike+ Sports Loops are available in single colors of Hyper Grape, Teal Tint and Spruce Fog.

Finally, the lineup includes new Watch Hermès Double Tour ($489) and and Single Tour ($339) bands in Rose Sakura/Craie/Argile and Bleu Iin/Craie/Bleu du nord tri-color gradients. Apple will roll out matching faces for these bands as part of watchOS 5.2, which could be due sometime after Apple's March 25th event. For now, you can grab any of the bands and cases from Apple's website, though they're also making their way to brick-and-mortar stores, retailers and carriers later this month.