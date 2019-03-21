Netflix is testing a $3.64 mobile plan in India

But that lower-cost test is still pricier than Netflix's rivals in India. Amazon Prime Video costs 129 rupees (about $1.88) per month as part of a Prime subscription, and Hotstar's plans begin at around 199 rupees ($2.89). Other services, such as ZEE5 and Balaji Telefilms are cheaper still, while the ad-supported YouTube is hugely popular across India and the rest of Asia.

Netflix said in November it would try cheaper plans, which it started testing in Malaysia and some other countries that month. India is a key market for Netflix as it seeks to lure in more members across the globe. It opened an office in Mumbai last year, and it has commissioned about 12 series and a dozen movies from the nation so far.