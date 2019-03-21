Nintendo's Labo turns the Switch into a perfect VR gateway

After trying out a few Labo VR Toy-Cons at a media event, I came away impressed with what Nintendo managed to accomplish with the Switch's limited hardware. The Labo VR goggles serve as the centerpiece for all of Nintendo's virtual experiences. The Switch slides into the front, and you can then plug in the goggles to other Toy-Cons, like the Blaster. The goggles themselves are relatively simple, with basic lenses and plastic lining around the eyepiece. It's relatively sturdy -- a good thing, since you'll be handling it quite a bit.

For my first experience, Nintendo representatives sent me into the ocean with the Toy-Con camera. When I slipped it on, I was deep underwater, with all sorts of marine life swimming around me in every direction. They weren't crystal clear -- the Switch only has a 720p display, after all -- but from their colors, shape and size, I could make out manta rays and clown fish. Surprisingly, I didn't feel nauseous. Sure, everything was a bit blurry, but the animations and motion tracking was smooth enough to give me a decent sense of presence.

By twisting the "lens," I could zoom into fish and other objects. Taking a photo was as easy as hitting the right Joy-con's trigger, while another button let me throw out food for the fish. It's not exactly a scientifically accurate experience, but it's the sort of thing a child could jump into and easily waste hours staring at everything around them. (They might even see a shark or two.)