Wirecutter's best deals: Save $75 on Anker's Nebula Mars Lite projector

Street price: $300; deal price: $240

We're seeing this drop to $240 for the Debut 2.0 B6.2 at a few retailers, but it's still a good discount on these bookshelf speakers that also offer the flexibility of having surround pieces in the same collection (so you can build out a surround system piecemeal if desired). They're presently $60 cheaper than our top pick as well, making them a great value play. Also at Best Buy.

The ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 are the runner-up pick in our guide to the best bookshelf speakers for most stereos. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "If the Q Acoustics 3020i set is unavailable, the ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 pair is a close runner-up. The B6.2 speakers sound very similar to the 3020i pair; they deliver a bit more bass, but they have a slightly smaller soundstage and reveal less background detail. Also, the larger ELAC speakers take up more space and don't look as nice. ELAC does offer matching add-on Atmos speakers, on-wall surround speakers, and center channels, so someone who is looking to build a home theater setup might prefer the flexibility that this pair offers."

Street price: $300; deal price: $224

If you don't need built-in streaming apps and are planning to connect an external device to your mini projector via HDMI or USB port, the Nebula Mars Lite offers good image quality and a long battery life for a really reasonable price. Typically priced around $300, it's on sale for $224, a significant discount. We haven't seen a huge number of deals for this projector to this point, so if you want to take your movie night on the go, this is a good time to buy.

The Anker Nebula Mars Lite is the budget pick in our guide to the best portable mini projector. Wirecutter Editor Adrienne Maxwell and Associate Staff Writer Daniel Varghese wrote, "The Anker Nebula Mars Lite lacks some of the features that make the Mars II so easy to use in a variety of environments, including internal applications like Netflix and support for the smartphone control app. But if you plan to use your mini projector primarily with external sources like a computer, media streamer, Blu-ray player, or thumb drive, the Mars Lite offers surprisingly good image quality and long battery life at a much lower price than our other picks."

Street price: $40; deal price: $30

Down to $30, this is a solid price for this recommended smart scale in the black color. We've typically posted deals for this scale with coupon codes in the past, but thankfully there's no code to worry about this time. If you like the interactive nature of connected fitness devices, this is a great time to pick one up as it's never too late for you or a loved one to follow through on your resolutions.

The Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is the top pick in our guide to the best smart scale. Shannon Palus and Melanie Pinola wrote, "If you want smart-scale features without spending a lot of money, the Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is easy to use and less than half the price of other smart scales we considered. We found the layout of the app easier to use than those of our other favorite smart scales, especially if you aren't focused on losing weight. This scale can measure weights between 11 and 397 pounds and is accurate to four-tenths of a pound, and it comes with a 15-month warranty, which is on the longer side. The BodySense is also precise: I consistently got the same reading for my body weight several times in a row, even when I recalibrated the scale between readings."

Street price: $13; deal price: $10

The white color of this two pack of iPad stands is down to a new of $10 from a street price of $13, a great price for this color if you prefer it to the black and need a small and lightweight stand. The Kanex iDevice stand weighs less than one ounce, folds flat, offers three viewing angles, and has a surprisingly sturdy design. The black color has been down to this price for a few weeks and we've seen that color drop lower in the past, but this is the first time we've seen the white color this low.

The Kanex Foldable iDevice Stand is the best budget portable iPad stand in our guide to the best accessories for your iPhone and iPad. Dan Frakes wrote, "For portable use, it's tough to beat Kanex's Foldable iDevice Stand. Although this stand weighs less than an ounce and folds flat, it offers three angles and a surprisingly sturdy design. At the most extreme lean (63 degrees from horizontal), if you tap near the top of a full-size iPad's screen (in portrait orientation), you get some wobble, but considering the stand's size compared with an iPad's height, that's impressively stable. The Foldable iDevice Stand accommodates all but the thickest iPad cases, and it also works great with an iPhone for hands-free video watching or FaceTime calls—or with a Kindle or other e-reader."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.