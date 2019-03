Netflix's flood of content includes a significant anime push -- Ghost in the Shell, Ultraman -- and as part of that it's going to be the first streamer with Neon Genesis Evangelion on tap, worldwide. The classic series will go live on Netflix June 21st, complete with all 26 episodes plus the two films: Evangelion: Death True² and The End of Evangelion. There's a brief trailer to help reacquaint you with its mech action and melodrama, but we figure you can just mark your calendar.