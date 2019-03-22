Huawei unveiled the P30 Pro smartphone a touch early

There are some interesting new details, too. The P30 Pro (and P30 to a lesser extent) will have improved low-light capability, making them better for night shooting. They'll also pack a so-called dual-view video mode. That will show two of the four cameras at the same time in split-screen, letting you see both a close-up and wide-angle view. The feature could make it easier to track distant, fast moving subjects, or quickly switch between views like some kind of smartphone-toting television director. It's not clear whether you can record in the split format as well, however.

The page also unveiled the Huawei Watch GT Active edition, which will be offered for free to P30 Pro buyers at Huawei's Singapore event. It'll likely be a more sporty version of Huawei's Watch GT, which is powered (unfortuantely) by Huawei's own operating system, not Google's Wear OS. The P30 phones will be unveiled on Tuesday, March 26th in Paris, and Engadget will be there to cover the event -- the devices might be difficult to find in the US, however.