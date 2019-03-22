Remedy's creepy 'Control' arrives August 27th

In the eye-catching Control, you'll take on the guise of Jesse Faden, the head of the Federal Bureau of Control, a secretive government agency that researches supernatural phenomena. You'll have to combat an otherworldly force called The Hiss that possesses FBC agents and turns them against you and/or suspends them in the air. The FBC's headquarters is called The Oldest House, a constantly changing, puzzle box building in which the whole game takes place.