Updated 'Battlefield V' roadmap teases Pacific theater combat

There will be more to do in the intervening months, of course. On top of the planned updates for March through May (such as a Greek map and a Hardcore mode), the June introduction of Chapter 4 will introduce an as yet unnamed five-on-five close combat mode. There will be "several" maps designed just for these tighter matches, and there are hints of an urban close-quarter map. You can also expect another Greek map.

You'll get more details about Chapter 4 ahead of the EA Play event in early June. While it isn't completely surprising that there would be more in waiting for the fall, this gives you a better sense of how DICE and EA will try to keep their WWII shooter relevant a year after launch. Like Destiny 2 and other service-style games, BFV will mark its one-year milestone with a bang.