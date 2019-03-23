Chrome 74 beta supports dark mode in Windows

In addition, it looks like Chrome 74 could turn the browser into a better friend for those susceptible to motion sickness. It can instruct websites to respect your OS-level preferences when it comes to motion and animations. If you've switched on options such as "Remove animations" or "Reduce motion" on iOS, Android, Windows or Mac, it could make sure that the page you're visiting truly doesn't play videos or agitating visual effects that can trigger dizziness and nausea. That said, it will only work for websites that choose to create calmer alternatives to their more dynamic pages.

In a post on Google Developers blog about the feature, Developer Advocate Thomas Steiner explained the technology behind the feature: