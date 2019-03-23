Tesla's in-car browser will be upgraded to Chromium

About to be upgraded to Chromium — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2019

Of course, Musk's tweet doesn't really reveal anything when it comes to availability. The updated app could come out really, really soon or years from now. Tesla made previous attempts to release a better browser over the past few years, after all, but it kept getting pushed back. A recent software update seemed to fix the current browser for some people, though, and that may be enough to tide some owners over until the Chromium version comes out.