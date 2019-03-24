Google Maps lets some users create public events

You might soon have an easy way to let Google Maps users know when you're hosting a big get-together. Android Police has discovered that Google is quietly giving at least some Android users the option to create public events. If you have it, you can go to the Contribute tab and create a party, a meet-up or another public gathering, complete with optional descriptions, categories and web links.
It appears to be early days. AP had to wait roughly an hour for an event to show up, and there were issues adding photos outside the event header. We'd add that Google's warning about regional limitations appears to hold true. Public events weren't an option when checking in Canada, for instance. We've asked Google for comment, but there are signs this may be a very early rollout rather than a widescale release.