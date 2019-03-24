Tesla's Autopilot makes room for cars entering your lane

Tesla's Autopilot system can ease some of the burden of driving, but it's not always polite (just ask anyone who's been cut off). Now, however, it appears to be learning some added manners. After a couple of weeks of off-hand reports, drivers have shown that Autopilot now cedes the right of way when it detects that a car up ahead wants to switch into your lane. If a vehicle is making its intentions clear, Autopilot will make that car stand out on your instrument cluster and slow down to create a space. It's not certain what Tesla's technology is looking for (most likely the signal lights), but it appears to work just like what you'd expect from a courteous driver.
We've asked Tesla if it can comment on the new abilities, although they appear to have rolled out as part of a software update roughly two weeks earlier.
There is a more definite upgrade. Autosteer is now intelligent enough to warn you if you're going to run a red light while the system is in use. It won't bring the car to a stop, but it could grab your attention in time to hit the brakes. Think of it as a baby step toward true traffic light-based navigation.