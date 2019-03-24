Tesla's Autopilot makes room for cars entering your lane

We've asked Tesla if it can comment on the new abilities, although they appear to have rolled out as part of a software update roughly two weeks earlier.

There is a more definite upgrade. Autosteer is now intelligent enough to warn you if you're going to run a red light while the system is in use. It won't bring the car to a stop, but it could grab your attention in time to hit the brakes. Think of it as a baby step toward true traffic light-based navigation.