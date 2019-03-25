Apple's redesigned TV app is coming to smart TVs and Macs

The Channels-ready app is set to hit Apple TVs in May. But that's not it: Apple announced at its "show time" event that this redesigned experience is coming to the Mac this fall. And, later in the year, the TV app will be coming to smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio, as well as Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. This announcement shouldn't come as a complete surprise, since Apple revealed at CES 2019 that it was bringing iTunes and AirPlay 2 support to third-party TVs.

If anything, the TV app expansion shows that Apple is willing to broaden its horizons now more than ever -- especially as it looks to make a major push into original shows and movies with Apple TV+. That service, not surprisingly, will also be featured in the new TV app.