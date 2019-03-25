How to watch Apple's streaming service launch event

With its hardware announcements out of the way, the stage is set for Apple's main event. Today is all about Apple's shift to services: video streaming, news and gaming subscriptions, and maybe even a credit card. And you'll be able to watch the keynote live as it happens at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino right here at 10AM Eastern/1PM Pacific. Or, if you spend all your time on Twitter, you can watch it there and get live updates from Apple's official account. We'll also be on the ground with live coverage direct from Apple's campus.