How to watch Apple's streaming service launch event

With its hardware announcements out of the way, the stage is set for Apple's main event. Today is all about Apple's shift to services: video streaming, news and gaming subscriptions, and maybe even a credit card. And you'll be able to watch the keynote live as it happens at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino right here at 10AM Eastern/1PM Pacific. Or, if you spend all your time on Twitter, you can watch it there and get live updates from Apple's official account. We'll also be on the ground with live coverage direct from Apple's campus.
Judging by the invite, Apple's Netflix rival will headline today's event. Chances are it will live inside a revamped Apple TV app and include a mix of one-click channel subscriptions and access to Apple's originals. The company's courtship of Hollywood a-listers for its shows, means today could turn out to be a glitzy affair. For more, check out our deep dive into Apple's video streaming plans here.